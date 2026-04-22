Nasim Nunez News: Taking seat Wednesday
Nunez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Jorbit Vivas will enter the starting nine at second base while Nunez receives a day off. Nunez had started in each of the Nationals' previous six games, going 2-for-19 with four walks, three stolen bases, four runs and one RBI.
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