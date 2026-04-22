Nasim Nunez headshot

Nasim Nunez News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 12:41pm

Nunez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Jorbit Vivas will enter the starting nine at second base while Nunez receives a day off. Nunez had started in each of the Nationals' previous six games, going 2-for-19 with four walks, three stolen bases, four runs and one RBI.

Nasim Nunez
Washington Nationals
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