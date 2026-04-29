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Nate Eaton News: Called up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 10:28am

Boston recalled Eaton from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday

In a corresponding move to Garrett Crochet's (shoulder) placement on the 15-day injured list, Eaton was called up to the major leagues for the first time this season. Opening the season with Worcester, the 29-year-old has batted .292 with three home runs in 96 plate appearances. Eaton appeared in 41 regular-season games for the Red Sox last year and hit .296 with one homer and nine steals. He should fill a super-utility role while up with the big club.

Nate Eaton
Boston Red Sox
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