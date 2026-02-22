Nate Eaton headshot

Nate Eaton News: Perfect day at plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Eaton went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Eaton didn't draw the start Sunday, but he took advantage of his opportunities after entering the game in the top of the sixth inning. He drove home a run in the bottom of the sixth on a double to left field, and returned to the dish later that same inning to deliver a ground-rule double to plate Braiden Ward. This is a great start to camp for Eaton, who is competing for a bench spot on the Opening Day roster.

Nate Eaton
Boston Red Sox
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Eaton See More
