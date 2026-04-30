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Nate Eaton News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

The Red Sox optioned Eaton to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Eaton spent 24 hours with the Red Sox but didn't appear in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Eaton is slashing .292/.373/.458 with three homers, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 12:25 BB:K at Triple-A this season.

Nate Eaton
Boston Red Sox
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