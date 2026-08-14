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Nate Furman News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Giants optioned Furman to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Furman was called up at the beginning of the month and is still looking for his first major-league hit, having gone 0-for-6 at the plate while playing sporadically. The 25-year-old will receive more regular reps back in Sacramento.

Nate Furman
San Francisco Giants
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