Nate Furman News: Sent down to minors
The Giants optioned Furman to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Furman was called up at the beginning of the month and is still looking for his first major-league hit, having gone 0-for-6 at the plate while playing sporadically. The 25-year-old will receive more regular reps back in Sacramento.
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