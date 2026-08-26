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Nate Furman News: Sitting after two straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:18am

Furman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With southpaw Nick Lodolo toeing the rubber for the Reds, Furman will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed batters Drew Gilbert, Jung Hoo Lee (elbow) and Drew Cavanaugh. Shay Whitcomb will step in at second base for Furman, who covered the keystone in the first two games of the series following his promotion from Triple-A Sacramento and went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Nate Furman
San Francisco Giants
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