Nate Lavender News: Healthy again after elbow surgeries

Lavender (elbow) has posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in eight innings over eight relief appearances for Triple-A Syracuse since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list May 9.

Lavender didn't pitch at all during the 2025 season while completing his recovery from a May 2024 internal brace surgery and then another procedure this past summer to remove a bone spur in his left elbow. The 26-year-old was brought along slowly in spring training and opened the season on the shelf for Syracuse, but he was cleared to make his 2026 debut for the affiliate after completing a nine-appearance rehab assignment between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn.