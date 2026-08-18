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Nate Lavender News: Piling up holds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Lavender recorded a hold in Monday's win over the Padres, retiring both batters he faced.

The rookie picked up the final two outs of the eighth inning, getting Jackson Merrill to fly out and Luis Campusano to pop out. Lavender is quickly establishing himself as the top lefty in the Mets' bullpen following the trades of A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley -- through his first six big-league appearances since being promoted in early August, Lavender has five holds and has yet to allow a run with a 0.56 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB in 5.1 innings.

Nate Lavender
New York Mets
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