Nate Pearson Injury: Goes on 15-day IL
The Astros placed Pearson (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Pearson had to be shut down in early March after feeling soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow. It's not clear whether he's resumed throwing, and even if he has he's surely looking at longer than a minimum stay on the IL.
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