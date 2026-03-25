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Nate Pearson Injury: Goes on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Astros placed Pearson (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Pearson had to be shut down in early March after feeling soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow. It's not clear whether he's resumed throwing, and even if he has he's surely looking at longer than a minimum stay on the IL.

Nate Pearson
Houston Astros
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