Nate Pearson Injury: Moving closer to rehab assignment

Pearson (elbow) faced live hitters for the second time in an extended spring training game Friday, MLB.com reports.

Pearson has been on the shelf all season while he works his way back from an offseason cleanup procedure on his right elbow, but the fact that he's now faced on multiple occasions suggests that a rehab assignment could be on the horizon. Given that he didn't pitch in any games during the Grapefruit League, Pearson will likely require an extended minor-league assignment before being activated from the 15-day injured list and joining the Houston bullpen.