Nate Pearson Injury: Nearing return from IL

Pearson (elbow) could be activated from the 15-day injured list during Houston's series against Minnesota, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pearson has been working as a reliever during his rehab assignment, and the expectation is that he'll be back with the major-league club soon to provide the bullpen a boost. The right-hander wasn't activated in time for Monday's series opener, but he could be back in action at some point over the next two days, per skipper Joe Espada.