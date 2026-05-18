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Nate Pearson Injury: Nearing return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Pearson (elbow) could be activated from the 15-day injured list during Houston's series against Minnesota, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pearson has been working as a reliever during his rehab assignment, and the expectation is that he'll be back with the major-league club soon to provide the bullpen a boost. The right-hander wasn't activated in time for Monday's series opener, but he could be back in action at some point over the next two days, per skipper Joe Espada.

Nate Pearson
Houston Astros
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