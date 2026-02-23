Nate Pearson Injury: Still ramping up after surgery
Pearson (elbow) is still in a velocity ramp-up progression and might not be ready for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The Astros aren't sure whether Pearson will be able to appear in Grapefruit League games, pointing to a likely stint on the injured list to begin the season. Pearson will be stretched out as a starting pitcher, but he does not have minor-league options remaining, so his role once he's healthy could be dependent on the Astros' needs at the time.
