Nate Pearson headshot

Nate Pearson Injury: Throwing paused due to sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that the team will "slow down" Pearson's throwing program after the pitcher felt soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow during his last bullpen session, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pearson had arthroscopic surgery in his pitching elbow over the offseason and had been ramping up slowly in Astros camp. It was already likely that Pearson would begin the season on the injured list, and now it should be a given. Houston signed Pearson with the thought that he'd be stretched back out as a starting pitcher, but his health and role are now in question.

