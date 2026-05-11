Nate Pearson Injury: Will return as reliever
Pearson (elbow) is being built up as a reliever on his rehab assignment, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
When Pearson was signed by the Astros over the offseason, the intention was to stretch him out to be an option for the rotation. However, the club has reversed course and will bring Pearson back as a member of its bullpen. Pearson -- who has pitched predominately as a reliever in the majors -- has posted a 9.53 ERA and 8:10 K:BB over 5.2 frames in his four rehab appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Pearson See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects115 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker153 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To WatchApril 27, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – National LeagueApril 17, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Pearson See More