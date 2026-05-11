Nate Pearson headshot

Nate Pearson Injury: Will return as reliever

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Pearson (elbow) is being built up as a reliever on his rehab assignment, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

When Pearson was signed by the Astros over the offseason, the intention was to stretch him out to be an option for the rotation. However, the club has reversed course and will bring Pearson back as a member of its bullpen. Pearson -- who has pitched predominately as a reliever in the majors -- has posted a 9.53 ERA and 8:10 K:BB over 5.2 frames in his four rehab appearances.

Nate Pearson
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Pearson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nate Pearson See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
115 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
153 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
April 17, 2025