Nate Pearson headshot

Nate Pearson News: Coming off offseason cleanup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Pearson underwent a cleanup procedure on his right elbow during the offseason but is throwing a bullpen session Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander joined the Astros on a one-year, $1.35 million contract during the offseason, and it appears he's opening camp in good shape despite the offseason procedure. Pearson surrendered 15 earned runs over 11 relief outings for the Cubs last season but was dominant at the Triple-A level with a 2.22 ERA across 44.2 innings. He's primarily worked as a reliever since 2021, but Houston is expected to give him a chance to work as a starter during spring training.

Nate Pearson
Houston Astros
