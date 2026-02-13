Nate Pearson News: Had offseason cleanup on elbow

Pearson underwent a cleanup procedure on his right elbow during the offseason but will throw a bullpen session Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander joined the Astros on a one-year, $1.35 million contract during the offseason, and it appears he's opening camp in good shape despite the procedure. Pearson surrendered 15 earned runs over 11 relief outings for the Cubs last season but was dominant at the Triple-A level with a 2.22 ERA across 44.2 innings. He's primarily worked as a reliever since 2021, but Houston is expected to give him a chance to stretch out as a starter during spring training.