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Nate Pearson News: Returning to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Astros reinstated Pearson (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Pearson is returning from a rehab assignment after he dealt with soreness in his right elbow that stemmed from an offseason cleanup. He will likely be used primarily as a reliever for the Astros after doing so during his rehab assignment. In a corresponding move, the Astros placed Lance McCullers on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.

Nate Pearson
Houston Astros
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