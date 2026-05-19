Nate Pearson News: Returning to bullpen
The Astros reinstated Pearson (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Pearson is returning from a rehab assignment after he dealt with soreness in his right elbow that stemmed from an offseason cleanup. He will likely be used primarily as a reliever for the Astros after doing so during his rehab assignment. In a corresponding move, the Astros placed Lance McCullers on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.
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