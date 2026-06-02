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Nathan Church Injury: Begins throwing, taking BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Church (shoulder) has begun a throwing program and has been taking batting practice, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Church has been sidelined for nearly two weeks while dealing with a left shoulder strain. He will likely need a rehab assignment before activation from the 10-day injured list and appears close to being game-ready. With Lars Nootbaar (heels) expected to return before him, Church's best chance at playing time once he makes it back could be unseating Victor Scott in center field.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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