Nathan Church Injury: Cleared for strengthening program
Church (shoulder) received clearance from a specialist Tuesday to start a plyometric and strengthening program, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
It's a necessary first step in Church's rehab, but he's still in the early stages of recovery and there remains no timetable for his return from a left shoulder strain. Lars Nootbaar (heels) appears poised to beat Church back from the injured list, which will likely lead to a dip in playing time for Church after he returns.
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