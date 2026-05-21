Nathan Church Injury: Could be headed for IL
Church (lower body) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Church was scratched from the lineup Thursday against the Pirates because he was "just a little beat up," according to manager Oliver Marmol. The outfielder appears to be dealing with something significant enough to require him to be sidelined moving forward, but it's currently unclear what exactly he's being hampered by. Outfielder Bryan Torres is expected to be called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday in a corresponding move.
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