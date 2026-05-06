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Nathan Church Injury: Exits with leg contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Cardinals announced that Church was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers due to a left leg contusion, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Church sustained the injury in the bottom of the second inning, when he was hit by a pitch. He took his base and played in inning in the outfield before he was lifted from the game in the top of the fourth. The injury doesn't seem to be a major concern, but fantasy managers will still want to keep close tabs on Church's status heading into Thursday's series opener versus the Padres.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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