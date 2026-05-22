Nathan Church Injury: Lands on IL with shoulder strain

The Cardinals placed Church on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left shoulder strain.

Church had to be scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Pirates because he was "just a little beat up," per manager Oliver Marmol. While it's now known that the injury is focused on his shoulder, it's unclear how long Church might be out. Lars Nootbaar (heels) is due back June 1, so Church could see a dip in playing time when he does return to the active roster.