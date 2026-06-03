Nathan Church Injury: Slated for rehab games
Church (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Derrick Goold and Amber Winkler of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report.
Church has been upping his activity level of late and now a rehab stint has been scheduled. He's missed less than two weeks with a left shoulder strain, so Church's rehab assignment should not be a lengthy one.
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