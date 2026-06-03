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Nathan Church Injury: Slated for rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Church (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Derrick Goold and Amber Winkler of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report.

Church has been upping his activity level of late and now a rehab stint has been scheduled. He's missed less than two weeks with a left shoulder strain, so Church's rehab assignment should not be a lengthy one.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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