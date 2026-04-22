Nathan Church News: Flashes skills in Tuesday's win

Church went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

The fourth-inning long ball off Chris Paddack was Church's second homer of the season, while the steal was his third. The 25-year-old outfielder has yet to get a start against a left-handed pitcher this season, muting his fantasy appeal in shallower formats, but Church may break out of a strong-side platoon role if he continues to heat up. Over his last five games, he's gone 7-for-17 (.412) with a double, a homer, three RBI, four runs and all three of his stolen bases on the year.