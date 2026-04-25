Nathan Church News: Goes yard twice in Saturday's loss

Church went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Mariners.

The two teams combined for eight long balls in the wild, back-and-forth affair, and Church swung the biggest bat by slugging a solo shot off Bryan Woo in the first inning and a two-run homer off Cooper Criswell in the seventh, with a sacrifice fly in between. Church missed a chance to play hero in the ninth, however, grounding into a game-ending double play. The 25-year-old outfielder has four home runs on the season, and three of them have come in the last four games, boosting his slash line to .254/.300/.460 with three steals, 11 runs and 12 RBI in 23 contests.