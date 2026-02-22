Nathan Church News: Homers in spring debut
Church went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Saturday versus the Nationals in his spring training debut.
The left-handed-hitting Church started the game in center field and took southpaw Shinnosuke Ogasawara deep in the second inning. Church could get significant reps in left field for the Cardinals early on in the season while Lars Nootbaar (heels) is out before eventually settling into a fourth outfielder role. The 25-year-old had a .504 OPS in 27 games with the big club in 2025, but slashed .329/.386/.524 with 13 home runs and 16 stolen bases at Triple-A Memphis.
