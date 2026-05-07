Nathan Church News: Listed in Thursday's lineup
Church (leg) will start in left field and bat seventh against the Padres on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Church was taken out of Wednesday's game against Milwaukee after taking a pitch off his leg in the second inning, but the incident won't end up costing him a start. The 25-year-old outfielder has slashed .248/.284/.436 through 109 plate appearances this season and has hit safely in each of the last five games in which he logged multiple at-bats.
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