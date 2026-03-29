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Nathan Church News: On bench against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Church is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Church had started against right-handed pitchers in the Cardinals' first two games of the season, going 3-for-8 with two runs and two RBI. However, with southpaw Steven Matz on the bump for the Rays in the series finale, the left-handed-hitting Church will cede left field to Thomas Saggese.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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