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Nathan Church News: Out of lineup again versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Church is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Nationals.

It marks the second time in a row that the left-handed-hitting Church has been out of the lineup versus a righty. Church tallied three base knocks on Opening Day but has gone hitless over 23 plate appearances since then. Thomas Saggese is in left field again Tuesday and looks to have leap-frogged Church in the pecking order.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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