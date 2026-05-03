Nathan Church News: Pair of knocks in loss Sunday
Church went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.
The lefty-hitting Church continues to hit left-handed pitching, and he singled in both of his plate appearances against Justin Wrobleski on Sunday. Church is now hitting .375 in 16 at-bats against lefties, which should continue to earn him more playing time in the Cardinals' outfield. He's slashing .247/.279/.433 with five home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 4:24 BB:K across 104 trips to the plate while playing strong defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Church See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Church See More