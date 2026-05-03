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Nathan Church News: Pair of knocks in loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Church went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Church continues to hit left-handed pitching, and he singled in both of his plate appearances against Justin Wrobleski on Sunday. Church is now hitting .375 in 16 at-bats against lefties, which should continue to earn him more playing time in the Cardinals' outfield. He's slashing .247/.279/.433 with five home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 4:24 BB:K across 104 trips to the plate while playing strong defense.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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