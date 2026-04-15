Nathan Church News: Provides spark in Wednesday's win
Church went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.
He also made an impact defensively, recording an outfield assist as Kyle Manzardo was thrown out at home plate in the fourth inning after a George Valera double got over Church's head. The steal was Church's first of the season -- part of a 4-for-4 performance on the basepaths by the Cardinals against the battery of Slade Cecconi and Bo Naylor -- and the multi-hit effort was his first since Opening Day. Despite the big afternoon, however, the 25-year-old Church is slashing just .205/.238/.308 through 16 games on the season.
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