Nathan Church News: Regains foothold in everyday lineup
Church will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Astros.
Church made just one start during the Cardinals' six games last week, but he appears to have since taken back control of a regular spot in the outfield when St. Louis faces right-handed pitching. He'll pick up his fourth straight start after going 5-for-11 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI over the previous three games.
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