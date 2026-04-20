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Nathan Church News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Church is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest in Miami.

Church had started each of the last four games, but he will begin Monday's series opener on the bench. The Cardinals will go with Thomas Saggese in left field and in the No. 8 spot in the batting order.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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