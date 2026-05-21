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Nathan Church News: Scratched from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Church was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

There's no word yet on the reasoning behind Church being pulled from the lineup, but the Cardinals should provide clarity soon. Jose Fermin will handle left field and bat seventh for St. Louis.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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