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Nathan Church News: Sitting against right-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Church is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Right-hander Zack Littell is taking the ball for the Nationals, marking the first time in eight games versus righties this season that the left-handed-hitting Church has been out of the lineup. Jose Fermin will handle left field and bat eighth for the Cardinals. Church is just 3-for-26 with a 1:8 BB:K at the dish this season.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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