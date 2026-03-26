Nathan Church headshot

Nathan Church News: Starting in left field in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Church is starting in left field and hitting seventh in Thursday's opener against the Rays.

Church is lined up to receive the bulk of the reps in left field versus right-handed pitching for the Cardinals while Lars Nootbaar (heels) is shelved. Nootbaar was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, so Church should receive an extended look. Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin are also in the left-field mix for St. Louis.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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