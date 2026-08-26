Nathan Church News: Swipes bag Wednesday

Church went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

Church has logged an extra-base hit in each of the last three games in which he's logged an at-bat. The outfielder continues to see strong-side platoon usage in center field. He's hitting .243 with a .663 OPS, 10 home runs, nine steals, 44 RBI, 43 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples over 114 contests this season.