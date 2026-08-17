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Nathan Church News: Taking seat for early game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Church is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Reds.

Church's platoon mate, Everson Pereira, will cover center field for St. Louis in the early game while Cincinnati sends left-hander Kent Emanuel to the mound. Expect Church to return to the starting nine for the second game of the day, when right-hander Rhett Lowder will take the hill for the Reds.

Nathan Church
St. Louis Cardinals
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