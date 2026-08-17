Nathan Church News: Taking seat for early game
Church is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Reds.
Church's platoon mate, Everson Pereira, will cover center field for St. Louis in the early game while Cincinnati sends left-hander Kent Emanuel to the mound. Expect Church to return to the starting nine for the second game of the day, when right-hander Rhett Lowder will take the hill for the Reds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Church See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark6 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Church See More