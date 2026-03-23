Nathan Church News: Will get reps in left field

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Church will get some run in left field while Lars Nootbaar (heels) is sidelined, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Jose Fermin and Thomas Saggese are the others in the mix for left-field reps. Church is the only one of the three that bats left-handed and that's a natural outfielder, which could give him a leg up for playing time early on. However, Marmol noted Monday that he does not plan to employ a strict platoon. Church is known more for his glove than his bat, but he have a breakout year offensively with Triple-A Memphis in 2025, slashing .329/.386/.524 with 13 home runs and 16 stolen bases.