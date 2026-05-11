Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Deemed day-to-day
Eovaldi (side) is being considered day-to-day, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
This is seemingly positive news for the right-hander, who was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against Arizona after experiencing left side tightness. The Rangers have yet to share any official imaging results, but the fact that he's been labeled as day-to-day is an indication that he's managed to avoid a serious injury. It's not clear at this time when he will take the mound next.
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