Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Out Monday due to tight side

Eovaldi has been scratched from his scheduled start Monday against the Diamondbacks due to left side tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The injury is a tough blow for both the Rangers and Eovaldi's fantasy managers, as the right-hander had been in peak form for his last two starts, covering 15 innings and collecting wins in both of those appearances while pitching to a 0.60 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB. The Rangers will likely send Eovaldi in for further tests as they look to determine whether he's dealing with an oblique strain, which would presumably require a stint on the IL. Texas will turn to Jakob Junis as its opening pitcher for what will be a bullpen game in Monday's series opener. Consider Eovaldi day-to-day until the Rangers provide more information on the extent of his injury.