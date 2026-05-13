Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Plays catch Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Eovaldi (side) played catch in the outfield Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi had to be scratched from a scheduled start Monday against the Diamondbacks because of left side tightness. He's listed as day-to-day, and the fact that he's throwing again already suggests he has a chance to take his next turn this weekend in Houston.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
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