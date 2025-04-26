Nathan Eovaldi News: Blanks Giants for second win

Eovaldi (2-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Giants. He struck out seven.

The right-hander got just enough offense to get into the win column for the first time since April 1, and Eovaldi needed 99 pitches (61 strikes) to record his fourth quality start in six trips to the mound. Eovaldi has yet to give up more than three runs in a start this season, and he'll take a 2.21 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and dazzling 38:3 K:BB through 36.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the A's.