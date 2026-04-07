Nathan Eovaldi News: Bounces back for first win of 2026

Eovaldi (1-2) earned the win in Tuesday's game against the Mariners, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings.

Eovaldi struggled in each of his first two starts of the season, taking the loss in both outings while allowing 11 runs on 16 hits and three walks over 8.2 innings. It looked to be more of the same Tuesday after he yielded a home run to Brendan Donovan on the first pitch of the game, but Eovaldi settled in after that. The latter retired nine of the next 10 batters he faced and ended his night with 22 whiffs on 93 pitches (60 strikes), coming away with the win after the Rangers tacked on three runs in the fifth. Eovaldi is slated to make his next start next week on the road against the Athletics, when he'll look to capture a second-straight win.