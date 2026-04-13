Nathan Eovaldi News: Dominant in second victory
Eovaldi (2-2) tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and issuing two walks while striking out seven batters to earn the win over the Athletics on Monday.
Eovaldi racked up 13 whiffs and needed just 84 pitches (53 of which were strikes) to get through seven frames. All three of the hits he allowed were singles, and the right-hander didn't allow any runner to reach third base. After giving up a combined 11 runs over 8.2 frames in his first two starts of the season, Eovaldi seems to have turned things around. Over his past two outings, he's allowed just two runs across 13 frames while posting a 14:4 K:BB in a pair of victories.
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