Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Efficient final tuneup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Eovaldi allowed four hits and one walk and did not record a strikeout over four scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against San Francisco.

Eovaldi was efficient in his final Cactus League start before taking the ball Opening Day next Thursday. He threw just 36 pitches (27 strikes), which can happen when a team is as aggressive as the Giants were Friday. There should be no worries about length; Eovaldi threw 81 pitches and 5.2 innings in his previous spring start.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Eovaldi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Eovaldi See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
30 days ago