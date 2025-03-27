Nathan Eovaldi News: Fans nine in six strong innings

Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision after giving up two runs on three hits in six innings Thursday against Boston. He struck out nine.

It was a strong performance by Eovaldi, who bounced back following a shaky spring training that saw him yield eight runs in 13 Cactus League innings. The veteran right-hander mostly kept the Red Sox bats quiet, but he did allow a Connor Wong single to drive in a run in the third inning and a Wilyer Abreu home run to plate another in the fifth frame. Eovaldi will look to build on this outing in his next scheduled start on the road Tuesday against the Reds, though he may carry more risk in fantasy leagues than usual at the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.