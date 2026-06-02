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Nathan Eovaldi News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Eovaldi did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing four runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Eovaldi continued to miss bats effectively Tuesday, recording 14 whiffs while throwing 66 of his 93 pitches for strikes. The veteran right-hander entered the seventh inning in line for both the win and a quality start, but things unraveled quickly as he allowed four straight baserunners, leading to two runs that tied the game and forced his exit. The 11 hits allowed were a season high for Eovaldi, though he still completed six innings for his seventh consecutive start. He owns a 4.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 74:17 K:BB across 74.2 innings and is slated to face Kansas City next.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
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