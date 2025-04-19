Nathan Eovaldi News: Fans seven in no-decision

Eovaldi did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out seven across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Eovaldi started out strongly by retiring 10 of the first 11 batters faced (including four strikeouts). He gave up three runs in the fourth frame -- two of which came on a two-run homer from Freddie Freeman -- but Eovaldi bounced back to retire the side in the fifth and sixth innings. Eovaldi has given up three earned runs or less in each of his five starts this season, and his 0.75 WHIP is second best in the majors behind Kevin Gausman (0.71). Eovaldi will look to earn his second win of the season in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against the Giants.