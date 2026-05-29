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Nathan Eovaldi News: Gives up five runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Eovaldi (5-6) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Astros. He allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six. He also gave up two home runs.

Eovaldi allowed homers to Jeremy Pena (solo shot in the second inning) and Isaac Paredes (two-run dinger in the sixth), making it the third start this season in which he's allowed multiple homers. The long ball has been an issue for Eovaldi, who has given up 13 homers across 68.2 innings and 11 starts in 2026 while posting a 1.7 HR/9. This outing also snapped a streak of four straight quality starts for Eovaldi, who will aim to bounce back in his next scheduled outing against the Cardinals on the road next week.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
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